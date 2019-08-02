Report: Apple to launch a 5G MacBook next year

A recent report from Taiwan suggests that Apple is planning on launching a 5G MacBook in 2020. It would be the first cellular enabled MacBook laptop computer to come out of Cupertino, and it would be using a ceramic antenna to improve on reception, according to DigiTimes.

Apple is expected to launch its 5G iPhone next year, but this is the first time we’re hearing about Apple’s alleged 5G plans for its MacBook line-up. Late 2020 is the tentative timeframe for the 5G enabled MacBook, as per the report, which doesn’t mention whether we’re looking at the more powerful MacBook Pro, the more portable MacBook Air, or both.

This year the iPhone-maker is expected to announce a larger, 16-inch MacBook pro, after recently shaking up its laptop offerings. We’ll keep an eye out for this topic and inform you as soon as we hear more.