Report: Apple to ditch the notch on 2020 iPhones

The 2020 iPhone rumors are off to a strong start, with the current-generation devices just now reaching their new owners. Still, we’ve already heard about a possible design change for next year’s models, with Apple possibly looking back at the iPhone 4 for its chassis design cues.

Another report suggests that Apple might be ditching the notch on future models. The renders below show all the hardware that would otherwise be placed inside the notch, on the top bezel, including the front-facer and the speaker.

Apple is reportedly going to be turning back to the bezel. However, while these renders may or may not be accurate, the question remains: how thin can Apple make that bezel in order for the iPhone to remain appealing?

According to the report, this is one of the prototypes that Apple’s been tinkering with, one with a 6.7-inch display. However, with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro being just a week old, treat these early reports with a healthy dose of skepticism.

