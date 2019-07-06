Phones

Report: Apple paid Samsung $680 million for missing display target orders

Companies are preparing to release their detailed earnings figures later this month and Samsung is expected to post declines for the third consecutive quarter, mostly due to the U.S.-China trade war and Japanese export curbs. However, Samsung’s display division will post some attractive numbers, but it’s not due to selling the panels. On the contrary, Apple owes Samsung penalties for not reaching its agreed quota because of slowing down iPhone sales.

Analysts estimate that Apple reimbursed Samsung about 800 billion won, or about $680 million, for missing the agreed-upon sales target. The number isn’t official yet, so the amount could vary slightly once Samsung publishes its figures, but analysts estimate it at the aforementioned amount.

An earlier report on the topic suggested that Apple was not likely to actually pay Samsung any amounts, but instead, the iPhone-maker could grant Samsung Display extra orders to cover the loss.

