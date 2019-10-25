According to a recent report citing Rosenblatt Securities’ Jun Zhang, Apple is making some shifts in its production schedule and volumes in order to reflect market demand better. Zhang claims that Apple is increasing the iPhone 11 quantities by 1.6 million, in response to higher demand for the standard, cheaper 2019 iPhone.

At the same time, Zhang believes that weaker demand for the more expensive models, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, will lead Apple to cut down on production orders for the two models. The combined number for the two with regards to lowering production is 2 million.

Still, the analyst predicts that Apple will manage to sell about 70 million iPhone units by the end of the year, combined for all three current models.