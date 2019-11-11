Despite recent rumors suggesting a 2020 launch of Apple’s alleged AR headset in the first half of the year, in partnership with Valve, a recent The Information report debunks with its own set of predictions concerning the upcoming gadget.

According to the latest, we won’t see Apple’s augmented reality headset until 2022. A year later, in 2023, Apple is likely to follow up with a smaller device: a pair of AR glasses.

This new report is, opposed to previous ones citing unnamed sources, allegedly based on an internal Apple presentation made at the company’s headquarters.

The new details uncovered by this report include an alleged “N301” codename for the product, which has both AR and VR capabilities, and it features external cameras as well as a high-resolution display.

As far as the 2023 glasses are concerned, the report suggests that “current prototypes look like high-priced sunglasses with thick frames that house the battery and chips“.

Source: The Information

Via: The Verge