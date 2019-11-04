According to a DigiTimes report, Apple is allegedly planning on unveiling gaming AR headsets in the second half of next year. The report suggests that Apple has teamed up with U.S. game developer Valve in order to develop augmented reality head-mounted display devices.

Said AR devices would be launched in the second half of the year, probably at WWDC 2020, or at the iPhone launch later in Q3, and would be assembled by Taiwan-based ODMs, Quanta Computer and Pegatron.

Apple’s alleged AR plans have been in the headlines for quite some time, getting some tracking in the second half of 2019. iOS 13 dropped some hints about a possible AR/VR headset being in development, and so did Xcode. Apple was also rumored to develop AR glasses, but conflicting rumors suggested earlier this year that the project might have been canceled.