Report anticipates number of iPhone 14 models and their features

A lot of information about the upcoming iPhone 14 series has leaked in the past few weeks. We first got the reports of iPhone 14 Pro models getting a 48MP camera and then shortly we got a detailed report about the dual-punch hole on the Pro models. Just a few days ago, Ming-Chi Kuo published that the Pro models are set to get the new A16 Bionic chipset whereas the standard iPhone 14 models will get A15 Bionic. Now, a report from 9to5Mac reveals more details about the upcoming Apple 2022 flagship smartphone.

The report starts off by saying that there will not be an iPhone 14 mini model. Instead, there will two iPhones with a 6.1-inch display and two iPhones with a 6.7-inch. We have been hearing about this for the past year, and it seems that the mini model is indeed done and dusted.

The report then claims that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max (the cheaper 6.7-inch variant) will have the same resolution as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple could also add ProMotion support to the standard iPhone 14 models, but there's nothing concrete reported on it yet. On the other hand, the higher-end variants, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be "slightly taller" to accommodate the new pill+hole-punch design.

Building on Ming-Chi Kuo's previous report, 9to5Mac also says that the standard models will stick with the A15 chipset and only the Pro models will get the newer A16 chipset. However, the A15 chip used in iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be slightly different than the ones used in iPhone 13 as it will have an "extra GPU core and 6GB of RAM." Apple could rename the chipset as "A15X" or "A15Z", the report claims.

Lastly, the report claims that Apple is still working to bring satellite communication features to the iPhone 14 series. Last year, around the launch of the iPhone 13, it was reported that the iPhone 13 series will come with a satellite communication feature. However, the feature didn't make it to the final version, and Apple never officially announced anything in this regard. The report from 9to5Mac says that:

[Apple] has been testing prototypes that are capable of sending text messages over satellite. That system is internally known by the codename “Stewie.”

It's still not known if the feature will make it to the final version or not. Moreover, none of the other reputed Apple leakers (such as Mark Gurman or Ming-Chi Kuo) have commented anything on this yet, so it's a bit skeptical. What are your thoughts on Apple adding satellite communication to the iPhone 14 series? Let us know in the comments section below!

Souce: 9to5Mac