Report: AirPods Pro to come in eight colors, going on sale this week

There’s quite a buzz around the upcoming noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, fueled in part by the abundance of leaks over the past few weeks. More recently we’ve seen the alleged charging case get leaked, and now a report from China suggests that it will be available in several colors. Eight, to be specific, according to the report, including black, white, and green.

An earlier report suggested that the earbuds will launch this month, something that a recent Twitter report, from Ben Geskin, seems to confirm. According to Geskin, the AirPods Pro are going to be on sale this week. If these reports are both true, it means Apple will silently launch the earbuds via a press release, and it should do so until Thursday, which marks the end of the month, and Halloween of course.