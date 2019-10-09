Report: 5G Pixel 4 coming next week

According to a recent report, Google might beat Apple when it comes to 5G smartphones. While a 5G iPhone is only expected in about a year from now, the report suggests that Google will unveil a 5G smartphone as early as next week. This means that a 5G Pixel 4, or Pixel 4 XL is/are in the cards. These will be, as per the report, special 5G editions of the device(s).

The report does indeed mention two new 4G Pixel smartphones, in addition to the 5G variant mentioned above, so we’re likely going to see special editions which will be available in limited markets where 5G is up and running.

The two [Pixel 4] smartphones are already going into mass production and will be ready to ship after Google’s [new products] unveiling next week. Google is also working on a version with 5G technology, which is in test production — Nikkei sources

The report also mentions that the 5G Pixel phone is being test produced in China, but devices destined for the U.S. market will be produced outside of China, in order to avoid tariffs. The 5G Pixel 4 will run on the Snapdragon 855 chip, likely with Qualcomm’s 5G modem.