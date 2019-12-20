Another report talks about Apple today, as we earlier heard about the possible satellite project. This one is also citing unnamed sources who claim knowledge about Apple’s 2020 iPhone plans, specifically its camera tech, in this case.

The high-end models will allegedly feature a more advanced image stabilization component. Namely, Apple could be shifting away from lens-shifting stabilization to sensor-shifting stabilization.

The difference between the two is that one is stabilizing the lenses, and the other one is stabilizing the sensor itself.

There is no additional information on why this would benefit image quality, but that could also just be another tweak Apple needs to do in order to free up some space for the 5G antenna system and the larger battery.

Source: DigiTimes