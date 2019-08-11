iOS

Report: 2019 iPhone 11 to be called iPhone Pro

Contents
iPhone 11 design

Apple has done it before, with the iPad Pro, so basically there’s nothing stopping it from naming the next iPhone 11 the iPhone Pro. That doesn’t mean that you should take this report for granted, as we can’t recall seeing or hearing anything concrete from this source, aside from a couple of name predictions and some physical characteristics for the current models.

It could happen, though, as everyone is expecting the current naming scheme to carry on to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R. Other reports suggest that the iPhone 11R could be simplified to iPhone, and the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max could be both named iPhone Pro. This is also something Apple has been using with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

While the event is expected to go down in September, we’re sure that more reports will surface, even on this topic, during the next couple of weeks.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
2019 iPhone, 2019 iPhones, Apple, iOS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, iPhone Pro, Leaks, News, Rumors
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.