Report: 2019 iPhone 11 to be called iPhone Pro

Apple has done it before, with the iPad Pro, so basically there’s nothing stopping it from naming the next iPhone 11 the iPhone Pro. That doesn’t mean that you should take this report for granted, as we can’t recall seeing or hearing anything concrete from this source, aside from a couple of name predictions and some physical characteristics for the current models.

It could happen, though, as everyone is expecting the current naming scheme to carry on to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R. Other reports suggest that the iPhone 11R could be simplified to iPhone, and the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max could be both named iPhone Pro. This is also something Apple has been using with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

While the event is expected to go down in September, we’re sure that more reports will surface, even on this topic, during the next couple of weeks.