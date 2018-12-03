This could be the first actual renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10

We are getting closer to the official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up for this 2019, and even though we have heard and seen many rumors, this is the first time we could actually get a glimpse of what the device will look like.

First of all, let’s understand that these are still rumors and none of this information is official. Now that we have that clear. It seems that the Samsung Galaxy S10 would have 157.5×75.0x7.8mm dimensions in the plus variant. It also shows us a triple camera set up in the back panel and a dual selfie camera in this Infinity O display. Another great thing to see in this device is the headphone jack. Let’s just hope we get to see official images soon or more renders that help us have a better idea of what Samsung will deliver next year.