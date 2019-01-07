New renders make the Samsung Galaxy S10 look great

CES 2019 is here, and it’s a great opportunity to see new tech, TVs, laptops, home gadgets and more. Unfortunately, we don’t expect to see the new Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up, but that doesn’t mean that we stop getting rumors concerning Samsung’s next flagship phone.

We have now gotten new renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10, and man do they look great. First of all, just remember that these aren’t official renders, just the creation of graphic designer Muhsin M. Belaal. In any case, we can hope that the new Galaxy S10 devices look like this, cause if they do, they’ll be simply beautiful. Now, we only have to wait for a bit longer to see what Samsung will come up with to begin 2019.