Render shows how the Google Pixel 4 XL could look like in real life

A couple of days ago we’ve seen renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 4 XL, based on previous leaks, reports, Google’s own teasers, and information from sources. Based on these renders, Jonas Daehnert published a set of “fan-made” renders which show how the phone could look in real life.

We’re looking at a white version of the Pixel 4 XL rendered here, and it follow the previous reports to the letter. Everything is the same, including the three cameras on the back, the two cameras on the front, the lack of the notch and the return of the bezel.

What’s really interesting here is that these renders show us how the phone could look in real life, if all the reports we’ve seen and heard so far are accurate.