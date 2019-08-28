Render reveals what the vivo NEX 3 could look like

Shouldn’t be long before we officially see the vivo NEX 3 get announced, with its rounded display around the edges. It’s going to probably be the key feature of the device; the company calls it “waterfall screen”, and officials are teasing the display and its curvature. More recently, we’ve seen some of its specs get leaked, but so far we haven’t seen the device in real life photos or renders.

That changes today, as the render above was published on Twitter. It’s not an official render, but one that was made based on leaks, what we’ve seen and heard so far. It features an all screen display with a minimal bezel at the bottom, and a pop-up selfie camera, with the earpiece being moved to the top edge of the device.

The display is curved on the edges, as expected, and the triple camera setup can be seen on the back, in a circular bump where it lives in a triangular arrangement. There’s another render that can be found on the internet, which was published yesterday, when we heard about the NEX 3 and its SuperFlash Charge capabilities.