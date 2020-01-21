Last week a report suggested that the U.S. was preparing to apply HUAWEI more sanctions, and tighten current ones. HUAWEI founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei acknowledged this while at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Since we didn’t have a sense of security regarding the US ten years ago, we spent hundreds of billions of dollars to come up with a backup plan, which is why we withstood the first round of attacks. We are now more confident we can survive further attacks Ren Zhengfei

However, Ren Zhengfei also said that HUAWEI is more prepared than ever to deal with the sanctions moving forward. He reiterated that getting on the U.S. trade blacklist in 2019 had little to no impact on the company, and things will stay unchanged moving forward.

