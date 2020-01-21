Up next
Author
Tags

Last week a report suggested that the U.S. was preparing to apply HUAWEI more sanctions, and tighten current ones. HUAWEI founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei acknowledged this while at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Since we didn’t have a sense of security regarding the US ten years ago, we spent hundreds of billions of dollars to come up with a backup plan, which is why we withstood the first round of attacks. We are now more confident we can survive further attacks

Ren Zhengfei

However, Ren Zhengfei also said that HUAWEI is more prepared than ever to deal with the sanctions moving forward. He reiterated that getting on the U.S. trade blacklist in 2019 had little to no impact on the company, and things will stay unchanged moving forward.

Source: Mobile World Live

You May Also Like

New leak of the Samsung Galaxy S20 gives us possible price and release date

New rumors give us the prices of every single variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20, and when will these be available for purchase

Amazon has great discounts on the Galaxy Note 10+ and other flagships

New Amazon deals have a wide selection of flagships that include the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and many other unlocked devices

Here are all the HUAWEI phones getting EMUI 10 in 2020

Here is a list of all HUAWEI smartphones that will get the EMUI 10 update this year, according to the company. See if your unit is on the list.