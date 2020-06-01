‘Remove China Apps’ is an Android app that claims to identify China-made apps on your Android phone. The app has gone viral in India amidst the anti-China sentiments in the country. It is currently at the top spot of Google Play’s top free apps list and has been downloaded by over 1 million users since its launch on May 17.

The developers claim that ‘Remove China Apps’ has been developed for “educational purposes.” As the name suggests, it identifies apps that are developed by Chinese companies, and users can further uninstall them if they wish to. It does not require a login to function. Users can simply scan and identify Chinese apps on their Android phones.

The app is being widely downloaded since anti-China sentiments are on the rise in the country. The sentiments were sparkled by COVED-19 pandemic, controversies such as the YouTube vs TikTok, and India-China border dispute.

