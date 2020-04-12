Samsung S Voice
Way before Bixby’s existence, Samsung had another voice assistant and it’s called S Voice. It was launched with the Galaxy S3. While it a replacement for Google’s voice commands, it was able to call contacts, set reminders, launch apps, and perform Google searches.

According to a report from SamMobile, the Samsung S Voice will be discontinued in June. It is said to cease to operate on June 1, 2020. The product wasn’t groundbreaking and not many used it.

However, if you try to use it after June 1, 2020, the S Voice will respond with “I’m unable to process your request. Try again later”.

As of now, most Galaxy devices, including the Watch lineup uses Bixby.

Source: SamMobile

