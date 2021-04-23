ASUS has today announced that its next flagship – the Zenfone 8 – will break cover on May 12, most likely via a virtual launch event. If the company’s 2020 flagship strategy is anything to go by, we might get two devices – the vanilla Zenfone 8 and a pricier Zenfone 8 Pro model. But lately, we’ve been hearing a lot of chatter about a compact device that will likely debut as the Zenfone 8 Mini. The ‘Big on Performance, Compact in Size’ phrase on the official website only adds more fuel to these rumors.

A Zenfone 8 Mini with no compromises in terms of raw firepower? Yes, please!

Now, ASUS has not revealed any official information about the Zenfone 8 series yet. But going by the usual Android flagship playback for 2021, expect the upcoming phones to rock Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC ticking alongside plenty of RAM. It would be interesting to see whether ASUS continues with the flipping camera module design that was introduced with the Zenfone 6 back in 2019.

Interestingly, the official Google ARCore support database also namedropped a device called ASUS Zenfone Flip. At this point in time, it is unclear if the ‘Flip’ here refers to the 180-degree flip camera module or if it’s a foldable flip phone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The folks over at XDA-Developers also discovered details of an upcoming phone codenamed ‘PICASSO’ that features a 6.67-inch display and four cameras (64MP + 12.2MP + 24MP + 8MP telephoto lens).

ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip is also in the pipeline. A foldable maybe?

Back in February, DigiTimes reported that ASUS will launch a Zenfone Mini later this year. The report mentioned that ASUS won’t make any compromises for its compact phone when it comes to the internal hardware, following a strategy similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 12 Mini. Alleged Geekbench listing suggests that the ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini will draw power from the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 16 gigs of RAM. Rumors also point towards a 5.92-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 30W fast charging.