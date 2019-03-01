Several reports have surfaced on the internet of Samsung pushing out an update to the Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+, Note8 and Note9. After allowing users to remap the Bixby button on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, as promised, owners of older Samsung flagship models that are Bixby enabled are reportedly seeing a refresh hitting their phones.

This new firmware enables users to go into the Bixby setting, choose Bixby key, and remap it to open any other application while single or double clicking it. Any other application, except its direct competitor, Google Assistant, claim the reports.

Not being able to configure what the Bixby button on the side does was a great annoyance with previous models and software iterations. Once Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 line-up, the company also said that it is going to offer this users the opportunity to configure this to their liking. We’re glad Samsung is listening to feedback.