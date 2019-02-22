Android

Remapping Bixby button on the Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+, Note8 & Note9

Remapping Bixby button

Samsung had a small, but important, surprise for everyone at its Galaxy S10 Unpacked event. Once it was time for hands-on coverage, it was discovered that remapping Bixby button actions is now possible and supported in the OS. On the Galaxy S10 line-up, you can choose to configure the button to open any app. Samsung calls it Bixby key customizations, and it debuted on the Galaxy S10.

However, the remapping Bixby button issue will go away for other devices soon. You no longer have to search for “how to disable Bixby button” or “how to remap Bixby button”.

Bixby Key Customization is compatible with the Galaxy S10, and will be available via a software update on previously released Bixby-enabled flagship smartphones running Android Pie OS.

This means that once your Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, your Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, as well as your Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9 get their Android Pie OS, you will be able to make Bixby open any app.

Image credit: The Verge

