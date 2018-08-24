Relocated Smart Connector for the iPad Pro design confirmed, sort of

We are just a few weeks away from the event that will show us everything that Apple has been working on for the past year. We are getting at least two new iPhones, that’s for sure. And now we see the new iPad Pro models will also have their Smart Connector relocated, or at least that’s what we can expect after seeing this.

New images have surfaced and Slashleaks has shown them to the world. We can see what could be the case of the new iPad Pro models with a pill-shaped cutout in the back. This cutout is aligned with the Lightning connector, and it would confirm previous information that stated the Smart Connector was going to be relocated in these new devices. This gives us a better idea, of how Apple wants us to use the iPad Pro with its Smart Keyboard accessory.