Zoom JioMeet

India’s Reliance Jio has launched its Zoom rival, JioMeet. The telecom company silently launched its video conferencing app on Thursday night in India. The JioMeet app is already available on Google Play and Apple App Store. The Zoom knock-off features an almost lookalike home screen with an added ‘Help” button at the bottom.

The JioMeet app supports direct calls (1:1 calling) as well as hosting meetings. You can add up to 100 participants in a single meeting. The company says that its app offers enterprise-grade host controls. The new videoconferencing app is free to use and one can create unlimited meetings per day.

To signup, you need to have a phone number or email ID. The meetings support HD quality and these can be password protected as well. There’s a Zoom-like waiting room in the app too. The app supports multi-device login on up to five devices. Moreover, you can seamlessly switch between devices while on a call.

Via: Gadgets360

