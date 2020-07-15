At the 43rd Annual General Meeting (RIL-AGM) today, Reliance had a slew of new announcements up its sleeves. It announced its 5G plans in India, the Reliance Jio-Google partnership as well as launching a smartphone with optimized Android experience for the country.

The company also introduced Jio tv+. The service offers a unified platform for accessing content across various popular over-the-top (OTT) platforms. It aims to simplify the content browsing experience. It is basically a content aggregator that curates content from top OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn, YouTube, and more.

Jio tv+ organizes the content across all the major platforms based on categories to make discovery easier. Further, it integrates voice search that works across different genres, actors, producers, etc. Additionally, it offers a single click’ (Single Sign-On) feature. It takes away the need to log in to different platforms individually, and instead, makes the process of signing-in simple with just a click.