OnePlus is introducing some meaningful upgrades on the OnePlus 8 series phones such as better cameras, faster LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, wireless charging support, and more. Smells expensive, right? Well, it won’t cost you more than $1,000.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has told Business Insider that the even the most specced out model of the OnePlus 8 series won’t touch the $1,000 mark. That’s an encouraging statement, because if 2020 has taught us anything, it is that $1,000 is now slowly becoming the entry point for flagship phones.

The OnePlus chief’s assurance will certainly come as a sigh of relief for potential buyers, including me. OnePlus is known for making solid phones at an affordable price point, and it is definitely good to know that the company is keeping the generational price hike in check.

