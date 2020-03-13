When it comes to 5G, there has been a lot of outrage and theories about its adverse health effects. Well, the international body in charge of setting limits on exposure to radiation, has made it clear that 5G is safe after comprehensively lab-testing it.

The International Commission on Non‐Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), the Germany-based scientific body that assesses the health risks of radio broadcasts, has noted that mm-Wave 5G poses no health risks.

The new ICNIRP guidelines have been updated for the first time in over 20 years, and they mention that output levels from 5G infrastructure in most regions are far lower than the newly set maximum limits.

Moreover, an ICNIRP spokesperson clarified that there is no scientifically substantiated evidence of health risks posed by the 5G frequencies categorized as ‘safe’ as per the updated guidelines.

Via: The Guardian