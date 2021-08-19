After nearly five months of launch, Apple began offering refurbished versions of the 24-inch M1 iMac on the Apple Store. You can save up to $320 by buying a refurbished M1 iMac from Apple. The renewed versions of Apple’s latest M1 desktops are available both across Europe and United States.

Apple has over 12 variants of the M1‌ iMacs available at the current time. The entry-level 24-inch iMac with 8-core GPU, 7-core GPU, and 256GB SSD is available for $1,099 — $200 less than its original price of $1,299. Similarly, you can save up $320 on the highest-end model that has an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM.

All of the products are available to purchase from the Apple Store.

One advantage of buying a refurbished iMac from Apple is that it comes with the same 1-year warranty as to the new ones. As opposed to the other refurbished Mac selling websites, it comes with all manuals and accessories, including the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. Apple says its refurbished devices are subjected to rigorous testing, repair, repackaging, and cleaning process to make them identical to new devices.

Apple’s refurbished stock depends on what people have sent in for repair and replacement. If you’re looking for a specific model (or color) to purchase, you need to keep an eye on the Apple Store as refurbished products tend to sell very quickly.

On the other hand, Amazon is also selling “renewed” iMacs on its website, though it comes at a discount of only $75. If you’re planning on buying refurbished M1 iMac from Amazon, keep in mind that Amazon’s renewed products are refurbished by Amazon and not Apple. They’re eligible for replacement or refund within 90 days from Amazon.

What are your thoughts on Apple’s refurbished products? Do you think they’re as good as the new ones? If you’ve used a refurbished product from Apple, how’s your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!