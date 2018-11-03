iOS

Apple starts selling refurbished iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models

Contents

Apple has just started, for the first time, selling refurbished iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models. These are 2017 phone, so they should meet all of your needs. Apple refurbished products are just as good as new, as the iPhone-maker takes them through an entire process of refurbishment. Not only that, but they come with original accessories, and Apple is also offering a one-year warranty.

Why would you get a refurbished iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus? Aside from the fact that they’re just as good as new, they’re about 15 percent cheaper than a brand new one. $499 is what you pay for a refurbished iPhone 8 (instead of $599 for a new one), and a restored iPhone 8 Plus goes for $599 (instead of $699). That’s $100 you can save on pretty much the same phone.

If you want to save even more money, you can check out the variety of iPhone 8 models our friends over at Swappa have.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
9to5toys
Source
Apple
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, iOS, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, News
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed