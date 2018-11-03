Apple starts selling refurbished iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models

Apple has just started, for the first time, selling refurbished iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models. These are 2017 phone, so they should meet all of your needs. Apple refurbished products are just as good as new, as the iPhone-maker takes them through an entire process of refurbishment. Not only that, but they come with original accessories, and Apple is also offering a one-year warranty.

Why would you get a refurbished iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus? Aside from the fact that they’re just as good as new, they’re about 15 percent cheaper than a brand new one. $499 is what you pay for a refurbished iPhone 8 (instead of $599 for a new one), and a restored iPhone 8 Plus goes for $599 (instead of $699). That’s $100 you can save on pretty much the same phone.

If you want to save even more money, you can check out the variety of iPhone 8 models our friends over at Swappa have.