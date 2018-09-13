Low prices come to refurbished iPhone 7 and Series 1/2/3 Apple Watches

New products always make older models drop their prices, and that’s exactly what happened with the iPhone 7, 7 Plus and some Apple Watches after yesterday’s Apple event.

After the presentation of the Apple Watch Series 4, we find that the Series 1 in 38mm Rose Gold in Aluminum can be bought for $169. Series 1 42mm is $189 in many colors and configurations. Series 2 in 42mm in Gold Aluminum with Midnight Blue Sports Band is $249. Series 3 GPS, 38mm Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sports Band is $239 while the 42mm version is $259. There are way more options from which you can choose from in here.

Now, if you want an iPhone 7 or 7Plus, they are available for $379 and $479 respectively in their 32GB storage options. They are also available in black, Jet Black, silver, rose gold and gold color options. The only thing you have to keep in mind is that these are refurbished products, but they include a brand new battery, outer shell, and 1-year warranty.