Instagram Reels
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Reels, a new short-form video-sharing feature in Instagram that aims to rival TikTok, has so far been released in a handful of markets such as Brazil, France and Germany, and most recently, in India. Now, the Facebook-owned company is ready to launch Reels in the US and many other markets in a bid to capitalize on the recent misfortunes of TikTok.

As per a CNBC report, Instagram will debut Reels in the United States and more than 50 other countries in August. “We’re excited to bring Reels to more countries, including the U.S., in early August,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

Reels will allow users to create and share 15-second video clips set against the backdrop of music, which can be both unique or borrowed from other people’s videos. Reels will be accessible via a dedicated icon at the bottom and can be posted to the main Instagram feed or the Explore section.

