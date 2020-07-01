Redmi-10X-Pro
Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi is rumored to launch its first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset soon. Details such as its display type and selfie camera have leaked online. The information comes from leakster Digital Chat Station who first tipped the presence of such a device.

The tipster claims that Redmi’s handset packing the Dimensity 1000+ chipset will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. He says that the display type will be OLED. Moreover, according to the leak, the upcoming phone will feature a pop-up selfie camera.

For reference, Redmi has only launched Dimensity 820 SoC-powered 5G devices thus far. Hence, the company will be using MediaTek’s flagship chipset for the first time. The upcoming device could be launched as Redmi K40.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Samsung Goes Controversial? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about more differences between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20, Apple Glasses patents and more
OPPO Find X2 series lands Android 11 Beta with ColorOS 7.2 update
The update brings new features such as bubble notifications, one-time app permissions, more granular notification controls, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip spotted on TENAA and official website
The Galaxy Z Flip was also spotted on the official support page. However, it didn’t reveal any specifications.