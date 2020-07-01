Redmi is rumored to launch its first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset soon. Details such as its display type and selfie camera have leaked online. The information comes from leakster Digital Chat Station who first tipped the presence of such a device.

The tipster claims that Redmi’s handset packing the Dimensity 1000+ chipset will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. He says that the display type will be OLED. Moreover, according to the leak, the upcoming phone will feature a pop-up selfie camera.

For reference, Redmi has only launched Dimensity 820 SoC-powered 5G devices thus far. Hence, the company will be using MediaTek’s flagship chipset for the first time. The upcoming device could be launched as Redmi K40.

Via: Gizmochina