Mi Notebook

Going by the teasers from Xiaomi India’s team, it looks like RedmiBook and Mi-branded laptops are coming to India soon. The company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

However, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain along with key colleagues have started teasing the launch of a new product. The videos also carry a hashtag #WhatsNextFromMi. The RedmiBook and Mi Notebook have been long anticipated in India.

Xiaomi hasn’t yet announced the launch timeline of the devices and its plans to enter the market of notebooks with its new models. However, we expect more details to be revealed in the upcoming days.

You May Also Like
Several Apple products, gaming monitors and more, on sale today
We have many Apple deals which include the 27-inch iMac Pro with Retina 5K display, the MacBook Pro and more devices on sale
Today’s savings include Apple’s Mac Pro, MacBook Pro and more
Today’s deals include tons of Apple products, such as the latest Mac Pro, the Macbook Pro, iPad Pro and more from both Amazon and B&H
Netflix video quality will return to normal after COVID-19 measures
It seems that Netflix is starting to stream its content without downgrading its quality in several European countries