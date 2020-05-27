Going by the teasers from Xiaomi India’s team, it looks like RedmiBook and Mi-branded laptops are coming to India soon. The company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.
However, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain along with key colleagues have started teasing the launch of a new product. The videos also carry a hashtag #WhatsNextFromMi. The RedmiBook and Mi Notebook have been long anticipated in India.
Xiaomi hasn’t yet announced the launch timeline of the devices and its plans to enter the market of notebooks with its new models. However, we expect more details to be revealed in the upcoming days.