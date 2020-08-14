Xiaomi is expanding its laptop portfolio. The company has launched another device under its Redmi brand in its home market, China. The RedmiBook Air 13 is an ultrabook that weighs 1.05kg. It features a 13.3-inch display with 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports 100% sRGB color gamut. 300nits brightness, and comes with DC Dimming feature.

The RedmiBook Air 13 is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210Y processor, which can go up to 4.5GHz in Turbo Boost. It is being offered in two RAM variants of 8GB and 16GB. Both of them come equipped with 512GB SSD. The thin laptop also sports an all-copper heat dissipation module to ensure that the device doesn’t heat up during heavy usage.

It packs a 41Wh battery, which is promised to last for up to eight hours on a single charge. Xiaomi is also bundling a 65W USB-C adapter with the laptop. It runs Windows 10 OS and features two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.

The RedmiBook Air 13’s 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD variant is priced at 4,899 yuan (~$705). In contrast, the 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD model costs 5,199 yuan (~$748). It is already up for pre-order and will go on sale starting August 17.

Source: ITHome