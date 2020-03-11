Redmi could be launching its laptop in India soon. The device has bagged approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The XMA1901-xx model number that has been spotted at the database of BIS.

The RedmiBook 14 was launched in China last year alongside the Redmi K20 series. It features a 14-inch Full HD display with 5.75mm bezels and an 81.2% screen to body ratio. It comes equipped with a number of ports like HDMI, 2 x USB 3.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 port.

The laptop offers up to Intel Core i7 (8565U) with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics. Further, it comes with an efficient cooling system and boasts a long 10 hours of battery life.

Source: Twitter