Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has refreshed its laptop portfolio by launching two new laptops -the RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16 II. As far as design and port selection goes, both the devices are identical, save for the silvery color tone of the 14-inch model and the dark grey paintjob of the 16-inch variant.
Talking about the internals, the RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16 II can be equipped with up to the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor paired up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of soldered SSD. Another major upgrade over their predecessors is the faster NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 memory.
You get a 14-inch or 16-inch display with FHD resolution and up to 300 nits of peak brightness. The port selection is decent as well – no Thunderbolt 3 though – and support for 65W USB Type-C charging is on the table too. The device has been made out of metal and looks appealing in a minimalist fashion.
RedmiBook 14 II and 16 II specifications
|RedmiBook 14 II
|RedmiBook 16 II
|Display
|14-inch FHD
250 / 300 nits brightness
178-degree viewing angle
|16.1-inch FHD
300 nits brightness
100% sRGB
178-degree viewing angle
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1035G1
Intel Core i7-1065G7
|Intel Core i5-1035G1
Intel Core i7-1065G7
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce MX350
2GB GDDR5 VRAM
|NVIDIA GeForce MX350
2GB GDDR5 VRAM
|RAM
|8/16 GB DDR4
|16GB DDR4
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|512GB SSD
|Battery
|40Whr
65W Type-C charging
|46Whr
65W Type-C charging
|Ports
|2x USB Type-C
1x USB 2.0
1x USB 3.1 Gen1
1x HDMI 1.4
3.5mm headphone jack
|2x USB Type-C
1x USB 2.0
1x USB 3.1 Gen1
1x HDMI 1.4
3.5mm headphone jack
RedmiBook 14 II and 16 II price
The smaller RedmiBook 14 II starts at CNY 4,699 (~ $670 / Rs. 50,000), while the RedmiBook 16 II’s base model will set you back by CNY 4,999 (~ $710 / Rs. 53,000). Both the laptops are now up for pre-orders from the official Xiaomi online store in China, but details about their international availability are still under the wraps.