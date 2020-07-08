Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has refreshed its laptop portfolio by launching two new laptops -the RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16 II. As far as design and port selection goes, both the devices are identical, save for the silvery color tone of the 14-inch model and the dark grey paintjob of the 16-inch variant.

Talking about the internals, the RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16 II can be equipped with up to the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor paired up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of soldered SSD. Another major upgrade over their predecessors is the faster NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 memory.

RedmiBook 14 II

You get a 14-inch or 16-inch display with FHD resolution and up to 300 nits of peak brightness. The port selection is decent as well – no Thunderbolt 3 though – and support for 65W USB Type-C charging is on the table too. The device has been made out of metal and looks appealing in a minimalist fashion.

RedmiBook 14 II and 16 II specifications

RedmiBook 14 II RedmiBook 16 II Display 14-inch FHD

250 / 300 nits brightness

178-degree viewing angle 16.1-inch FHD

300 nits brightness

100% sRGB

178-degree viewing angle Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1

Intel Core i7-1065G7 Intel Core i5-1035G1

Intel Core i7-1065G7 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX350

2GB GDDR5 VRAM NVIDIA GeForce MX350

2GB GDDR5 VRAM RAM 8/16 GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD 512GB SSD Battery 40Whr

65W Type-C charging 46Whr

65W Type-C charging Ports 2x USB Type-C

1x USB 2.0

1x USB 3.1 Gen1

1x HDMI 1.4

3.5mm headphone jack 2x USB Type-C

1x USB 2.0

1x USB 3.1 Gen1

1x HDMI 1.4

3.5mm headphone jack

RedmiBook 16 II

RedmiBook 14 II and 16 II price

The smaller RedmiBook 14 II starts at CNY 4,699 (~ $670 / Rs. 50,000), while the RedmiBook 16 II’s base model will set you back by CNY 4,999 (~ $710 / Rs. 53,000). Both the laptops are now up for pre-orders from the official Xiaomi online store in China, but details about their international availability are still under the wraps.