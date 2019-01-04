Redmi is transformed by Xiaomi into a new independent brand

Xiaomi has given us some interesting news lately. We have seen a possible foldable display that could’ve been created by them and now a new brand.

Lei Jun, the company’s CEO explained how they will make Redmi an independent brand. This would make them have a similar condition like Huawei and Honor, or OPPO and OnePlus. The main difference is that Xiaomi already has a sub-brand called Poco. Redmi will begin with an event on the 10th of this month, where they will introduce their first independent smartphone. The idea is that Xiaomi will stick to creating its high-end Mi flagship line-up and Redmi will focus on more budget-friendly devices. In any case, Redmi’s new smartphone is supposed to come with a 48MP sensor in its main camera, but we will get more details on that pretty soon.