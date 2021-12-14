Redmi Watch 2 Lite now available in Europe for €69.99

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Watch 2 Lite smartwatch in China last month, and now the smartwatch is available for purchase in Europe. The device is currently listed for sale only in Germany but is expected that it will soon be available in France, Italy, and Spain soon.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite features quite a value for its €69.99 price tag. On the front, 1.55-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 360 x 320 pixels. Thanks to the low-energy display and 252 mAh battery, Xiaomi says it should last for about 10 days on a single charge. It has a plastic body but it also comes with a 5ATM rating against water resistance.

Other than that, the smartwatch features support for over 100 sports modes like walking, running, cycling, swimming, etc. In addition, it also boasts high-end features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 Blood Oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, step counter, and more. It also supports built-in GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BDS. Currently, only the black model is available for purchase though it is said that white and blue colors are coming soon as well.