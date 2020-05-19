Redmi TV

The General Manager of Redmi, Lu Weibing has shared a teaser for the company’s upcoming TVs, the Redmi TV X50, X55, and X65. The lineup will all set to be launched alongside the Redmi 10X series on May 26.

The 50-inch model is called the Redmi TV X50, 55-inchmodel is called the Redmi TV X55, and 65-inch model is the Redmi TV X65. The post by Weibing does mention that they will be smart TVs.

Redmi TV

The teaser suggests that these TVs will have extremely thin bezels. Lu Weibing states that the TVs have “excellent performance in picture quality, appearance material, sound system, smart experience, etc.”

There is no more information available for the upcoming Redmi TV lineup.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
iPhone production

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Displays: RISKY Changes? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest iPhone 12 leaks, the next chapter in the Huawei ban, the camera in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ and more

Pocketnow Daily: Here’s Everything that’s DELAYED in Apple’s 2020 Roadmap… (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the delay in future Apple products with mini-LED technology, the launch of the LG Velvet and more
HONOR

HONOR to launch new TV, laptop and more products on May 18

HONOR MagicBook Pro is likely to be a rebranded HUAWEI Matebook X Pro.