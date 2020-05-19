The General Manager of Redmi, Lu Weibing has shared a teaser for the company’s upcoming TVs, the Redmi TV X50, X55, and X65. The lineup will all set to be launched alongside the Redmi 10X series on May 26.

The 50-inch model is called the Redmi TV X50, 55-inchmodel is called the Redmi TV X55, and 65-inch model is the Redmi TV X65. The post by Weibing does mention that they will be smart TVs.

The teaser suggests that these TVs will have extremely thin bezels. Lu Weibing states that the TVs have “excellent performance in picture quality, appearance material, sound system, smart experience, etc.”

There is no more information available for the upcoming Redmi TV lineup.

Source: Weibo