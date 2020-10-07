Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones

Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones were launched in Nepal last month. Now, the company has introduced its latest audio offering in India. The neckband-style earphones are claimed to deliver 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes with features such as splash and sweat resistance, and “pro bass.”

The Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones come with IPX4-rated splash and sweat resistance and connect to your Android or iOS device via Bluetooth 5.0.  The earbuds have in-ear style tips. They are claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. Moreover, the device supports environmental noise cancellation and offer “superior sound with pro bass.” Further, the neckband has a relatively flat cable. You can double-tap the power assistant to trigger the assistant.

The Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones offer a similar design as the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones. Notably, Mi’s offering is advertised to offer 8 hours of playback on a single charge, while the Redmi offering can last up to 12 hours, as mentioned above. The SonicBass wireless earphones feature splash and sweat resistance, while the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones aren’t IP rated.

The Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones price in India is set at Rs. 999.

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: New iPhone 12 Price Leaks: It Gets Better!(video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible pricing of the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, a foldable iPhone patent, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and Watch Active2 get FDA nod for ECG monitoring in the US
The Samsung Health Monitor app will let Galaxy Watch3 or Watch Active2 users monitor their ECG and also share the findings as a PDF report.
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 5: better than expected? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest Google event with the launch of the Google Pixel 5, the Pixel 4a 5G, and more.