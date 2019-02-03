Xiaomi confirms Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone are in plans

As Xiaomi prepares to kick off its 5G ambitions with a Snapdragon 855-equipped Mi Mix 3, likely at MWC 2019, the company’s cost-conscious division is officially moving ahead with plans for its own Snapdragon 855 device.

The news was confirmed by Lu Weibing, Redmi’s general manager, on a Weibo post yesterday. Lu wrote about a team meeting in Shenzhen to generate new leads on the brand as well as talk about an 855 device as well as a Redmi Note 7 Pro — the Redmi Note 7 launched earlier this month with a Snapdragon 660, a 48-megapixel rear camera and a $150 starting price.

It’s not clear if the Snapdragon 855 device will take advantage of China’s fledgling 5G network or stay with 4G.

Redmi phones make up a significant portion of Xiaomi’s device sales, which all cut close to raw cost. With sagging device sales in the country, however, the company will have to rejigger its strategies in order to continue feeding new customers into its big moneymaker, its services business.