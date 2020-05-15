Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand is apparently working on a low-end 5G phone that might debut soon. The upcoming phone, carrying the model number M2004J7AC, has been spotted on TENAA with its key specifications and images in tow. Starting with the aesthetics, the upcoming phone looks a lot like the Redmi Note 9, down to the camera module design and overall footprint.

As for the specs, the TENAA database mentions a 6.57 FHD+ OLED display, which is a notable improvement over the LCD panel on the Redmi Note 9. But instead of a punch hole, it is shown sporting a waterdrop notch. Under the hood is an octa-core 2.6GHz processor, reportedly a MediaTek Dimensity chip, paired with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

There are three cameras at the back, with the main snapper utilizing a 48MP sensor, while the secondary camera uses a 16MP sensor. Notably, the phone will support 5G and will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, while a 4,420mAh battery will keep the lights on. However, there is no word when this Redmi device will go official.

Source: TENAA

