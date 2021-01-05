The Redmi Note 9T series seem like a never-ending lineup. Early last year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India with three models. Soon after, it introduced a few budget offerings in the same series. Later in the year, it announced the Redmi Note 9 5G series in China that also included three phones. Now, another Redmi 9 series phone with the moniker Redmi Note 9T is on its way for a global launch. It will be launched at 12 noon on January 8.

As per the renders, the Redmi Note 9T will feature a punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rear houses a round-shaped camera module with three cameras and an LED flash inside it. The renders come from an Amazon Germany listing, which was deleted soon after going live.

The number of quarantine days, and the number of Redmi Note 9-series devices seem never-ending at the moment.

Redmi Note 9T is likely to feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with a top-left punch-hole upfront. It could have a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. It will have LPPRDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, and a microSD card slot.

The Redmi Note 9T has been spotted on the Geekbench listing, which hints that the phone is a rehashed version of the Redmi Note 9 5G launched in China. According to the Geekbench listing, the Redmi Note 9T 5G will have 4GB of RAM and run on an ARM MT6853T processor. It will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U 5G SoC. However, the 4GB variant doesn’t exist in China. It is only selling in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants in the home market. In the listing, the device scored 598 points and 1760 points in single-core and multi-core scores respectively. Plus, it runs Android 10. The phone is said to be launched in January 2021.