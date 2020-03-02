Redmi Note 9
Realme is all set to launch its Realme 6 series in India on March 5. Now, its competitor, Redmi has announced that it will be launching the Redmi Note 9 series on March 12. The new teaser suggests a quad rear camera setup housed in a square shape module.

On further inspection, we can make out a silhouette of dual punch-hole cameras. Hence, the Redmi Note 9 Pro might sport dual selfie shooters.

Moreover, Amazon.in teaser page also touts the newest Redmi Notes will offer an immersive gaming experience and improved fast charging capabilities.

The phone is said to feature a headphone jack. It is also tipped to offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

