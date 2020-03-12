Budget devices are getting better and better each day. Realme recently launched the Realme 6 Pro with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Now, Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with as the company says, “pro cameras and max performance. Hence, it is time to compare the two. Here’s the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Specs comparison.

Display

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch LCD display. It comes with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, which the company calls Cinematic screen. There is no high refresh rate on the screen and it offers a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. As per the official website, it has a peak brightness of 450 nits and 1500:1 contrast.

On the other hand, the Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch capacitive LCD display that has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels at 400 PPI. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. However, the touch sampling rate remains 120Hz. Further, it has a screen to body ratio of 90.60%. The screen contrast is 1500:1. Its display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it has an oleophobic coating as well.

Hardware and Performance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs), paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes in two LPDDR4x RAM options of 6GB and 8GB with 128 GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. Further, it is expandable by up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The handset packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The fast charger comes inside the box with the phone. Further, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NavIC and USB Type-C.





The Realme 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes in two RAM options: 6GB and 8GB. Moreover, there are two storage options as well: 64GB and 128GB of 2.1 onboard storage. It can be expanded by up to 256GB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

It packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

Moreover, the phone comes with a superlinear speaker and supports Dolby Atmos as well as Hi-Res Sound Quality features. It also includes heat dissipation technology with double layers of graphite + copper foil. It sports a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Further, the handset has dual SIM support and alongside a dedicated microSD card slot.

Camera

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.89 aperture PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, and EIS + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view + a 5MP 2cm macro lens + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter. It can shoot 4k at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps/30fps and 720p at 30fps.

Moreover, the camera has features like RAW photography support, Night Mode. Pro Colour, Portraiture, 21:9 frame and more.Video Pro mode, Slow-Mo selfie.





The Realme 6 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3, a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The macro lens has a focal length of 4cm. The system supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps frame rate and has 20x hybrid zoom. It has features like 64MP Mode, Ultra Steady Video, Ultra Steady Max Video, Night Mode and more.

On the front lies a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees. It can record 1080p at 30 FPS. It comes with features like Ultra Steady Video, Portrait Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face-Recognition, Night Mode, and Bokeh Effect Control

Design

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports an “Aura Balance Design”, which includes Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, back as well as the camera module. Moreover, the handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with a P21 coating for splash resistance. The device measures 165.5mm x 76.68mm x 8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

The Realme 6 Pro has dimensions of 163.9mm × 75.8 x 9.4mm and weighs 195 grams. The device sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The frame is made out of plastic, whereas the back cover is made out of glass. It comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange color options.

