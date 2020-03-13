Poco and Redmi launched their budget offerings recently. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery, the Poco x2 sports a 120Hz refresh rate display. But which is a better value for money? Here’s a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Poco X2: Specs comparison to help you decide for yourself.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Poco X2: Specs comparison





Display

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display. It features a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, which the company calls Cinematic screen. There is no high refresh rate on the screen and it offers a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. According to the official website, it has a peak brightness of 450 nits and 1500:1 contrast.

However, the Poco X2’s display offers a higher 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 6.67-inch display with an 84.8% screen-to-body ratio. Further, it sports a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Since both the phones have an IPS LCD panel, they miss out on the convenience of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Hardware and Performance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs), paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes in two LPDDR4x RAM options of 4GB and 6GB with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. Further, it is expandable by up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Talking about the Poco X2, it is powered by the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage with expansion facility available via a hybrid slot. It runs the Android 10-based MIUI 11 with an overlay of the Poco UI. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

Camera

The latest Redmi phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, and EIS + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view + a 5MP 2cm macro lens + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter. It can shoot 4k at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps/30fps and 720p at 30fps.

Moreover, the camera has features like RAW photography support, Night Mode. Pro Colour, Portraiture, 21:9 frame and more.Video Pro mode, Slow-Mo selfie.

Coming to the Poco X2, it also features a 64-megapixel main camera, but it has a smaller f/1.89 aperture and utilizes the Sony IMX686 sensor. There is an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a slightly wider 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Notably, it offers EIS for stabilisation and support for 960fps slo-mo video recording.

The dual front camera setup of the Poco X2 consists of a 20-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme 6 Pro’s front camera hardware proves to be more versatile here, as it offers a wide-angle lens to let users fit more elements in the frame.



Design

The handset sports an “Aura Balance Design”, which includes Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, back as well as the camera module. Moreover, the handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with a P21 coating for splash resistance. The device measures 165.75mm x 76.68mm x 8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

The Poco X2 too comes with a layer of P2i splash-proof coating and has an IR blaster as well to control appliances like a TV. Buyers can pick it up in a choice of three colours – Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red, and Atlantis Blue. It measures 165.3 x 76.6 x 8.8mm and weighs 208 grams.