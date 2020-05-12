The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India alongside the Note 9 Pro in March. It was supposed to go on sale at the end of March. However, it had to be canceled due to the country-wide lockdown.

The smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available on the Xiaomi India website (mi.com) and Amazon in three RAM and storage configurations.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India

6GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 16,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

