Redmi took the stage today to announce an all-new addition to the Redmi Note family. The company has launched two Pro variants, the Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max. The latter, as the company puts, stands for “pro cameras, max performance.” While there was a lot of hype going into the event, here’s what the company has delivered. Here are all the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specs.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specs

Display

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch LCD display. It comes with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, which the company calls Cinematic screen. There is no high refresh rate on the screen and it offers a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. As per the official website, it has a peak brightness of 450 nits and 1500:1 contrast.

Hardware and Performance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs), paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes in two LPDDR4x RAM options of 6GB and 8GB with 128 GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. Further, it is expandable by up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The handset packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The fast charger comes inside the box with the phone. Further, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NavIC and USB Type-C.

Camera

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.89 aperture PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, and EIS + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view + a 5MP 2cm macro lens + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter. It can shoot 4k at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps/30fps and 720p at 30fps.

Moreover, the camera has features like RAW photography support, Night Mode. Pro Colour, Portraiture, 21:9 frame and more.Video Pro mode, Slow-Mo selfie.

Design

The handset sports an “Aura Balance Design”, which includes Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, back as well as the camera module. Moreover, the handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with a P21 coating for splash resistance.

The device measures 165.5mm x 76.68mm x 8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.