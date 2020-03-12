Redmi has announced the launch of its next Note series in India today. Interestingly, there’s no Redmi Note 9. Instead, there are two Pro variants: the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. While the duo has its similarities, they vary in camera specifications.

While the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with support for 18W fast charging, the Note 9 Pro Max supports 33W fast charging that can charge up to 50% in under 30 minutes. Further, it comes with the fast charger in-box.

The duo sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, glass back with Aurua Balance design and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Here’s all you need to know about the Redmi Note 9 Pro duo.

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max specis

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU

Redmi Note 9 Pro: 6GB/4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage,

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 6GB/8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.89 aperture in Redmi Note 9 Pro Max/48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with f/1.79 aperture in Note 9 Pro, PDAF, EIS + 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens + 5MP 2cm macro lens + 2MP depth sensor, 4k 30 fps video recording

32MP (Pro Max) / 16MP (Pro) front camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Android 10 with MIUI 11

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, dual microphones

Splash-proof (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C

5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging in Note 9 Pro and 33W fast charging in Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India

6GB + 64GB: Rs 14,999

6GB + 128GB: Rs 16,999

8GB + 128 GB: Rs 18,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

4GB + 64GB: Rs 12,999

6GB + 128GB: Rs 15,999

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sale begins on March 17 Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio. As for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, it will go on sale on March 25.